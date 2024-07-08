In some things, we are the same

Argentina and the Philippines share many fascinating similarities despite being located on opposite sides of the globe. Both countries boast rich cultural heritage and vibrant traditions from their respective ancestors.

Like the Philippines, Argentina was colonized by Spain in the early 1500s, becoming part of the Viceroyalty of the Río de la Plata. The colonizers left a lasting impact on both countries, which remains to be evident in their languages, religions, architecture and cultural practices.

Argentines fought deeply for their independence, much like Filipinos did during their respective wars against their Spaniards. Argentina declared its independence on 9 July 1816, while the Philippines declared its independence on 12 June 1898.

The declaration of Argentina’s independence was at the Congress of Tucumán in the house of Francisca Bazán de Laguna, who offered her house to be used as a Congress building.

Both countries' national heroes were named José: José de San Martín for Argentina, who helped lead the revolutions against Spanish rule in Argentina, Chile, and Peru; and José Rizal for the Philippines, who wrote books, essays, and articles that inspired the Philippine revolution.

Spaniards also left an inedible mark on both countries’ language and religion. Although Spanish is not the official language of the Philippines unlike Argentina, it has significantly influenced Filipino languages.

Many Spanish words and expressions have been incorporated into Filipino languages, especially Tagalog. Spanish loanwords such as kusina, sapatos, and lapis are being used daily in the Philippines even up to this day.

In terms of religion, Argentina and the Philippines are also predominantly Catholic nations, which they both inherited from Spain.

Both countries have vibrant Catholic traditions, with major religious festivals such as “Semana Santa” or Holy Week and Christmas which are widely celebrated.

Speaking of religion, another thing that the two nations treat like gods is their sports, which they are deeply passionate about. Argentines are one of the biggest fans of football. Their country was able to produce some of the world’s greatest footballers like Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi.

Meanwhile, basketball remains to be the most popular sport in the Philippines, which is evident as every town even in the most rural areas has basketball rings.