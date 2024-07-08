Here's how to boost your finances with Maya

If you’re like many hardworking Filipinos aiming for more than just financial stability, it would be advisable to have a trusted partner that can help you achieve true financial independence.

Maya, a leading digital bank in the Philippines, is offering a comprehensive suite of wealth-building tools all within the app, making diversifying and enhancing your financial portfolio effortless!

Let’s face it: the world of investing can seem like a maze. But here's a pro tip: Grow your money easily with Maya’s diverse savings and investment products! Whether you're dipping your toes into investing for the first time or you're already a savvy investor, Maya's platform is designed to empower you.

Maximize your savings with Time Deposit Plus

If you prefer a conservative approach to investing, Maya’s Time Deposit Plus is perfect for you. This high-earning option lets you park your extra money with ease. You can top up anytime and start maximizing your interest rates from Day 1, ensuring your wealth grows steadily and securely.

Diversify with Maya Funds

Begin your investment journey with as little as P50 in Maya Funds. With Maya, a platform facilitating access to investment opportunities, you can manage 13 professionally curated local and global funds featuring major players like Apple, Microsoft, PLDT, and SM. These offerings include options from ATRAM Trust Corporation, the Philippines' first standalone trust corporation, and BIMI, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI). Whether you aim to grow your savings or secure your financial future, these funds help you manage risks effectively. Want to learn more? Visit Maya Funds.

Trade stocks directly from your app

For those who have the time to engage in direct trading, Maya Stocks offers a seamless experience. Through the Maya app, you can invest in over 280 companies listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) such as SM, Aboitiz, and many more. Maya Stocks allows you to buy, sell, and manage shares conveniently from anywhere, providing real-time market insights and analytical tools to help you make informed decisions.

Grow your money effortlessly

If you’re looking for an easier way to grow your money, Maya Savings is the perfect option. With competitive interest rates of up to 15% p.a. and flexible access to your funds, Maya Savings is ideal for building an emergency fund, saving for big purchases, or steadily increasing your savings over time.

Explore Maya's diverse range of savings and investment options to kickstart your journey towards financial independence today! Maya is the #1 Fintech Ecosystem in the Philippines, with Maya, the #1 Digital Bank, and Maya Business, the #1 Omni-Channel Payment Processor.

Maya Bank is a digital bank regulated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), with deposits insured by the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) up to P500,000 per depositor.

Stay in the loop with Maya's exciting offers by visiting maya.ph and mayabank.ph. For the latest updates and exclusive content, follow Maya on social media: @mayaiseverything on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.