Gov. Rafy Ortega-David breaks silence on SOPA clash with Vice Gov. Mario Ortega

La Union — In an exclusive interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, Governor Rafy Ortega-David opened up about the dramatic confrontation that erupted during her State of the Province Address (SOPA). The heated exchange, which was broadcast live on social media and the pages of the Provincial Government of La Union, saw Vice Governor Mario Ortega, her grandfather, launching a fierce verbal attack immediately after her speech.

The older Ortega’s comments included, “You haven’t even started your journey, and I’m already back,” and an Ilocano saying that translates to, “Don’t be arrogant, child; I have drunk more water than you.” Gov. Ortega-David chose to remain silent during the tirade, allowing her grandfather to express his frustrations.

Gov. Ortega-David lamented the Sangguniang Panlalawigan's inaction on the Provincial Government of La Union's Supplemental Budgets, despite repeated official communication attempts. "I stand by what I reported during the SOPA. The delays in budgets and other pending programs in the Sanggunian needed to be called out. This is not the state we want," she said.

Despite having rebuttals to her grandfather’s accusations, Gov. Ortega-David chose not to engage publicly. “My report is evidence-based, factual, and has a legal basis. But I let it be. After the incident, I approached him, patted his back, and told him to take care of his heart. Then I thanked him,” she recounted.

The governor proceeded to greet other dignitaries present and referenced a special session convened to address the current issues. “As we speak, I believe the special session is ongoing. I don’t know the outcome yet, but I'm glad it’s happening,” she added.

Gov. Ortega-David dismissed any notion of political motives in her address, emphasizing her dedication to her responsibilities. “I didn’t bring up politics in my report. My focus is on my duties, and I can’t move forward without the required approvals from the Sangguniang Panlalawigan. As for any political tensions, I can’t comment until everything is clear. Currently, my main priority is the welfare of our province and La Union,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, the dramatic confrontation has sparked rumors of potential electoral challenges in 2025, speculating that Mario Ortega might run against Gov. Rafy or her father, former governor Pakoy Ortega. Additionally, there are whispers of a potential alliance between Mario Ortega and former Aringay mayor Eric O. Sibuma, who is rumored to be considering the vice governor position.