Gold Coin China expands footprint

Taking a step in strengthening its feed mill capacity in the Asia Pacific, Gold Coin China, a subsidiary of Aboitiz Group’s Pilmico and Gold Coin Group, increased its output after completing a new feed mill project in China.

The project, which started construction in 2022 in Yunnan Province, is said to be worth a $23.1-million investment.

In a statement on Monday, the Aboitiz Group said the feed mill has a capacity of 150,000 metric tons with near-term plans to expand to 290,000 MT with a future maximum capacity potential of 500,000 MT.

The finished project is the largest comprehensive feed mill in the said Chinese province.

It aims to set new standards in feed mill production, thus equipping the facility with the latest apparatus and technology.

The feed mill is likewise looking to cater to more species, including swine, poultry, aqua, ruminants, and premix, and reach an even broader customer base.

Efficient facilities

“The launch of this new facility in Yuxi, Yunnan Province, is a testament to our commitment to expand our presence in key markets through investments in more efficient facilities across the region,” said Tristan Aboitiz, Pilmico and Gold Coin Group president and chief executive officer.

“For this feed mill specifically, we worked with key stakeholders to embed some of the latest technology and automation equipment to enhance our processes and optimize feed mill efficiency. This mill is the second of its kind in our China-based operation,” he added, further ensuring their customers receive the highest quality feed across multiple categories.

Yunnan feed mill will commence commercial production this June and is expected to produce 75,000 MT this year.

A 200,000-MT feed mill in Long An, Vietnam, is also currently in the works.

Pilmico and Gold Coin Group, which has more than 3,700 partners across multiple facilities in eight countries, form one of Asia’s largest privately-owned agribusinesses.