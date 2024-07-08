Go cites role of sports in nation-building

At the opening of the Mayor’s Cup in Iba, Zambales last Friday, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go stressed the importance of physical fitness and community engagement through sports.

The event, which he supported together with the Philippine Sports Commission, featured competitions in basketball and volleyball, drawing participants and spectators from the local area.

Recognizing the critical need for sufficient funding in the sports sector, the senator emphasized his successful efforts to secure an increased budget for sports programs as Vice Chair of the Senate Finance Committee to significantly improve Filipino athletes’ preparation, training, and competitive performance in the international stage, as well as launch effective programs to cultivate the talents of young and aspiring sports enthusiasts in the grassroots.

Go has been a proactive advocate for sports development, taking significant legislative actions to support young athletes and integrate sports into national development.

He played a crucial role in the establishment of the National Academy of Sports (NAS) by authoring and co-sponsoring Republic Act 11470, located in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac. NAS combines secondary education with a sports-focused curriculum, providing a dual path for student-athletes to excel in sports and academics.

Additionally, Go principally sponsored and is one of the authors of Senate Bill 2514, the proposed Philippine National Games (PNG) Act, which passed the Senate on its third and final reading in May.

The bill aims to establish a structured national sports program that not only promotes grassroots sports but also aligns with the national sports development strategy and shall provide opportunities for aspiring athletes from different localities to train and compete in national, and hopefully, international stages as well.

Go, alongside the Philippine Sports Commission, has also provided significant financial support to Filipino athletes participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics. On 21 June, during a ceremony at the PSC office in Manila, Go and PSC officials distributed checks worth P500,000 to each of the Olympians to aid their preparations.