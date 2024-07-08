Gian Magdangal joins 'Dear Evan Hansen' Singapore

Gian Magdangal is set to portray the role of Larry Murphy in the Singapore production of the Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen.

The titular role has been played by notable actors including Sam Tutty, Noah Galvin, Jordan Fisher, Andrew Barth Feldman, and Ben Platt, who originated the role on Broadway and won a Tony for Best Actor in 2017.

“So grateful and excited to be part of DEAR EVAN HANSEN by @pangdemoniumtheatre Singapore playing the role of Larry Murphy. See you at the Victoria Theatre. From October 11, 2024, onwards! ☺️ #youwillbefound,” Magdangal wrote on Instagram.

The musical will run from 11 October onwards at the Victoria Theatre in Singapore.

Dear Evan Hansen, inspired by Steven Levenson’s book of the same name, follows high school senior student Evan Hansen who struggles with social anxiety. To cope with this, he “invents an important role for himself in a tragedy that he did not earn.”

Magdangal was recently in Repertory Philippines’ musical comedy I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.