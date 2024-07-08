Gayoso repays Kaya FC-Iloilo trust

Jarvey Gayoso repaid his teammates’ trust by knocking down the penalty kick that led to Kaya FC-Iloilo’s 1-0 win over the Davao Aguilas-UMak FC to claim their second title in the Philippine Football League (PFL).

Gayoso said he did his best to score the decider after his team tapped him to take the penalty kick in the 18th minute of what could be his final match with the club.

“We had a few kickers also in mind, but my teammates trusted me in that situation so I took it,” Gayoso said as Kaya clinched the PFL title following a 12-1-0 win-draw-loss record with one more game left.

“It wasn’t just me, I’m just glad to do my job and I’m glad to do what I came out to do, what I worked hard for and the entire team won this championship.”

Gayoso finished his stint with Kaya with a bang, winning two PFL titles and the Copa Paulino Alcantara in his three years with the club.

In the Lions’ second PFL title, Gayoso scored 23 goals in 12 games for Kaya, putting him in pole position to clinch the Golden Boot trophy.

But by then, he might not be in the country to receive his award as he is being linked to a move to Phnom Penh Crown FC.

The Red Singha finished the 2023-2024 Cambodian Premier League at second place with a 21-5-4 win-draw-loss record with 69 points, 10 points behind champion Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC.

Gayoso declined to comment about his reported move to Cambodia.

Kaya head coach Yu Hoshide, however, said they have to step up in their final match of the season on Saturday against the Loyola FC at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

“Of course, he really did well since he joined Kaya so we really wanted to give him the title today,” Hoshide said.

“We have to think about that. Last year, Daizo (Horikoshi) left so we have to think about that again.”