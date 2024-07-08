Gagate named PVL Rookie Draft top overall pick  

As expected, Thea Gagate made history as the first-ever top pick overall by Zus Coffee in the historic inaugural Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Rookie Draft Monday night at the Novotel in Cubao, Quezon City.

The Alas Pilipinas star and De La Salle University product will be the cornerstone of the rebuilding Thunderbelles following their winless campaign as Strong Group in the recent All-Filipino Conference.

"I’m very honored and grateful for being the top pick," said Gagate, a three-time UAAP Best Middle Blocker.

"I will do my very best to lift the team up in the ranks."

The draft event was a radiant showcase of women power, with the draftees, along with stars and mainstays from the 12 teams, donning elegant gowns and dresses, adding a touch of class and sophistication to the occasion.

Former La Salle stalwarts dominated the draft, with Leila Cruz, Julia Coronel and Maicah Larozza selected by Capital1, Galeries Tower and Farm Fresh, respectively.

Their youthful energy and fire are expected to boost their teams in the upcoming Reinforced Conference and beyond.

Lucille Almonte of Adamson broke the trend, being picked fifth by Nxled, which recently revamped its roster, while Akari selected University of the Philippines’ Steph Bustrillo as their pick.

The historic draft is set to inject fresh talent and energy into the league following a blockbuster conference, promising an exciting and competitive season ahead.

Gagate will bring not only her talent and experience but also her leadership to Zus Coffee, with her recent performance in the AVC Challenge Cup highlighting her capabilities.

Capital1's second pick, Cruz, a former La Salle spiker, assured her best efforts and her readiness to fight for the team.

Cruz, who has fully recovered from a recent injury, impressed many coaches during the Draft Combine.

"I’m very excited to start my pro career and very grateful to Capital1 for trusting me," Cruz shared.

Capital1 owner Mandy Romero added, "We’re very happy to have gotten Leila. She’s a force to reckon with and the player we’ve been looking for."

Galeries Tower chose Coronel, a versatile former national team member, to enhance its roster.

"I hope to showcase my talent and promise to give my best always, whenever and however I’m needed," said Coronel.

Her ability to play multiple roles, including setter and opposite spiker, will be a significant asset for the Highrisers.

Farm Fresh is optimistic about its campaign with Larroza, who can also play various positions, providing much-needed versatility.

Nxled's pick, Almonte, aims to bring defensive strength and a willingness to learn from her veteran teammates.

Rounding out the first-round picks, Akari chose UP’s Steph Bustrillo, Cignal picked Adamson’s Rochelle Lalongisip, PLDT selected defensive setter Angelica Alcantara from Adamson, Chery Tiggo tapped Adamson’s Karen Verdeflor, Petro Gazz went for Antonette Adolfo, also an opposite spiker, Choco Mucho selected middle blocker Lorraine Pecaña from Arellano U, and multi-titled Creamline chose libero Aleiah Torres from Brock University in Canada.

Zus Coffee opened the second round by selecting Sharya Ancheta of La Salle while Ateneo libero Roma Mae Doromal joined Capital1 as 14th overall.

UP’s Jewel Encarnaacion was selected 15th overall by Galeries Tower followed by University of Santo Tomas’ Pierre Abellana to Farm Fresh while Nxled chose Razel Aldea of University of Perpetual Help as 17th pick.

Akari, Cignal, PLDT and Chery Tiggo passed on their turn ending their participation in the Draft before Petro Gazz took Donnalyn Paralejas as 18th pick.

Choco Mucho and Creamline also skipped their second round selections.

Zus Coffee tapped Nikka Yandoc to open the third round, Giliana Torres was selected by Capital1 as 20th pick overall, Galeries Tower selected Dodee Batindaan as 21st overall pick, before Nxled and Petro Gazz decided to pass.

UE’s Jenina Zeta went to Zuz Coffee as 22nd pick, Capital1 skipped the fourth round while University of San Jose-Recoletos’ Danivah Aying became the only non-University Athletic Association of the Philippines or National Collegiate Athletic Association player to be selected in the Draft as the 23rd and last pick.

The remaining 24 undrafted aspirants will become free agents.