Former rebels seek amnesty

PAGADIAN CITY — The National Amnesty Commission (NAC), through its Local Amnesty Board (LAB), continued to advance peace and reconciliation efforts by accepting 88 amnesty applications from former rebels (FRs) associated with the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF).

1st Infantry (Tabak) Division Commander Major General Gabriel C. Viray III, said yesterday the NAC-LAB conducted the activity at the headquarters of the 53rd Infantry Battalion in Guipos, Zamboanga del Sur on Friday.

The activity also forms part of a comprehensive campaign of the NAC-LAB to inform former rebels about the government’s amnesty program and assist them in navigating the application process to avail the program of the government.

Viray said most applicants were from the Subanen tribe in the Zamboanga Peninsula or Region 9.

Viray underscored the significance of the amnesty program saying “The government amnesty initiative offers former rebels a pathway back into mainstream society, empowering them to positively impact their communities and contribute to our nation’s peace and development.”

Viray emphasized to the former rebels that “The 1st Infantry Tabak Division is fully dedicated to supporting the government’s Amnesty Program and ensuring its success.

Additionally, through this collaborative effort, we can aim to achieve enduring peace and stability in the region.

“The national government amnesty initiative, through the NAC-LAB, offers former rebels a pathway back into mainstream society, empowering them to positively impact their communities and contribute to our nation’s peace and development,” Viray explained.

This endeavor highlights the government’s steadfast commitment to fostering reconciliation and promoting peacebuilding, Viray pointed out.