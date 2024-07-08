Dondon thrilled to welcome rising stars

Former Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) star Dondon Hontiveros is thrilled to roll out the red carpet when the best young athletes from around the country convene in Cebu City for the Palarong Pambansa from 11 to 15 July.

Hontiveros, the top councilor who now serves as acting vice mayor of the Queen City of the South, said he couldn’t wait to meet the athletes and relay to them his story of success from a skinny cager to becoming one of the best basketball players the province had ever produced.

“Back then, I would just watch the Palarong Pambansa whenever it’s being held in Cebu. Now, I’m thrilled to be part of the local organizing committee,” said Hontiveros, a three-time PBA champion and 13-time PBA All-Star.

“Granted, there are still challenges to address but it’s a good thing my assistants are there to help me connect with them.”

Being a former athlete, Hontiveros knows how to prepare for the country’s biggest and most prestigious multi-sport conclave for elementary and high school students.

In fact, he pushed for the resolution of allotting P18 million for the rental of 478 portalets and portabaths that would be spread across 20 schools in the city’s first hosting of the event since 1954 and 1994.

A total of 15,000 athletes are expected to flock to Cebu to see action with the National Capital Region again expected to dominate after winning 85 gold, 74 silver and 55 bronze medals in the previous edition in Marikina City last year.

Although winning gold medals has been the primary objective, Hontiveros stressed that gaining the values of friendship, sportsmanship, and fair play should serve as the main goal of student-athletes.

“Handling losing is about growing and having the opportunity to grow as a person. The kids getting successful here also means to experience losing,” Hontiveros said.