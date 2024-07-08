BUSINESS

Dirty money list exit seen by Jan.

The FATF, an international body that sets standards for anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing measures, placed the Philippines on its gray list in February 2021
The Economic Journalists Association of the Philippines, in partnership with San Miguel Corporation, held its annual economic forum at Ayuntamiento De Manila in Intramuros. Participants in the discussion of updates and outlook on the state of the domestic economy are (from left) EJAP vice president for external affairs Michelle Ong, EJAP president Neil Jerome Morales, Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan of the National Economic and Development Authority, Governor Eli Remolona of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Secretary Frederick Go, Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs; Secretary Ralph Recto of the Department of Finance; Principal Economist Joselito Basilio of the Department of Budget and Management; National Treasurer Sharon Almanza and EJAP vice president for internal affairs Kris Crismundo.Photograph courtesy of EJAP

The Philippines is on track to meeting the requirements exit the money laundering ‘gray list’ of the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force by January 2025, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Eli Remolona said.

Remolona, who also serves as chairperson of the Anti-Money Laundering Council, made the announcement during the Economic Journalists Association of the Philippines-San Miguel Corp. (EJAP-SMC) Economic Forum.

Such status indicates that the country was deemed to have strategic deficiencies in its financial regulatory framework.

Exit procedure needed

“We don’t get out of the gray list by October. Once we’re told we have largely addressed these three main items, there’s an exit process that ensues,” Remolona said.

“In October, they decide whether we have fulfilled the 18 [action items] and then between October and January they check. January is the exit date,” Remolona added.

In a 28 June announcement, the FATF said the Philippines remains on its grey list.

The Philippines was advised to implement effective controls for casino junkets, enhance cross-border detection measures at seaports and airports to identify false currency declarations, and boost efforts to prosecute terrorist financing.

In response, the Anti-Money Laundering Council stated that the National Anti-Money Laundering, Counter-Terrorism Financing, and Counter-Proliferation Financing Coordinating Committee (NACC) and relevant agencies are making every effort to rectify these deficiencies.

