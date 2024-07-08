DILG offers P10-M bounty for Quiboloy

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. announced on Monday a reward of P10 million for any information leading to the arrest of Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

In a press conference, Abalos emphasized the urgency of locating Quiboloy, who is facing multiple charges in the Philippines and the United States.

“I want to announce to those watching and listening that we have friends who wish to assist in locating Pastor Quiboloy and are offering a reward of P10 million for any information leading to his arrest,” Abalos said.

In addition to the reward for Quiboloy, a P1-million bounty has been placed on each of the five other individuals implicated in the case.

These individuals, along with Quiboloy, are charged with child abuse, exploitation, and qualified human trafficking under Republic Act 7610 and RA 9208.

Quiboloy, founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, has been a controversial figure. His religious sect claims millions of followers worldwide.

In the Philippines, Quiboloy faces charges under the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act (RA 7610) and the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act (RA 9208).

The charges involve alleged child abuse and human trafficking within his organization.

The religious leader is also under scrutiny in the United States as federal prosecutors have indicted him on charges, including conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion.

These charges relate to allegations that he and his associates exploited girls and young women, compelling them into sexual servitude.

Quiboloy’s media network, Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI), has also faced challenges.

The network, known for its pro-government stance and its vigorous defense of Quiboloy during the Duterte administration, has been criticized for spreading misinformation and allegedly using its platform to intimidate critics.

These accusations have raised concerns about media ethics and freedom in the Philippines.

Atty. Ferdinand Topacio, Quiboloy’s legal counsel, was not immediately available for comment regarding the latest developments.

Authorities are urging anyone with information on Quiboloy’s whereabouts to come forward, stressing the importance of giving justice to the victims in these cases.

Meanwhile, PNP chief Gen. Rommel Marbil on Monday warned those coddling and hiding Quiboloy they may face an obstruction of justice case.

In a press conference at Camp Crame, Marbil said the PNP is gathering witnesses to file cases against those who obstructed justice when the authorities served arrest warrants on Quiboloy and the others accused with him.

Marbil cited Presidential Decree 1829, which punishes individuals who “knowingly or willfully obstruct, impede, frustrate or delay the apprehension of suspects and the investigation and prosecution of criminal cases.”

“That can be filed against those harboring or concealing, or facilitating the escape of any person he knows or has reasonable grounds to believe or suspect has committed an offense under existing penal laws to prevent his arrest, prosecution, and conviction,” he said.

Also, Marbil said the PNP was looking into the possible liability of former President Rodrigo Duterte for publicly saying that he knew where Quiboloy was hiding.