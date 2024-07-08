Davao shearline victims get P1.8-B aid

The Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) on Monday said some P1.8 billion in emergency cash transfer (ECT) was disbursed by their Field Office-11 (Davao Region) for families affected by the shearline and trough of low pressure area that hit the region in the first quarter of 2024.

“This effort highlights the DSWD Davao Field Office’s commitment in supporting the recovery and rebuilding the disaster-affected communities in the Davao Region. It is also in line with the directive of DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian to ensure that no one is left behind in times of emergencies,” DSWD Assistant Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group Irene Dumlao, who is also the agency spokesperson, said.

As of 5 July, a total of 221,545 beneficiaries from provinces of Davao del Norte, Davao Oriental, and Davao De Oro have received their ECT.

In Davao del Norte, the Field Office has already released more than P671.5 million for 67,421 beneficiaries, while over P921.4 million has been distributed to 92,516 families from Davao Oriental.

In Davao de Oro, P306.8 million were given to 61,608 residents.

The Field Office conducted the 2nd round of ECT payouts in the municipalities of Cateel, Davao Oriental from June 26-29; Caraga, Davao Oriental from 3 to 5 July; Nabunturan, Davao de Oro from 2 to 5 July; and Compostela, Davao de Oro from 1 to 2 July.

The ECT is an adaptive strategy for bridging the gaps between immediate disaster relief, humanitarian response, and early recovery support through outright cash aid for disaster-affected families in areas under a state of calamity.