DA seeks Vietnam fertilizer supply deal

The Department of Agriculture (DA) is exploring a potential partnership with Vietnam to secure a stable supply of fertilizer for the Philippines.

A delegation led by Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. recently visited the facilities of Binh Dien Fertilizer Joint Stock Co., Vietnam’s leading producer of NPK fertilizer, to discuss a collaboration.

In a statement issued Monday, the DA emphasized the importance of Binh Dien’s presence in the Philippines to boost local agricultural yield.

Binh Dien, established in 1975, is renowned for its production of NPK fertilizer, a blend of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. The company plays a significant role in Vietnam’s agricultural and rural development and operates several factories with a combined capacity of one million metric tons, supplying 30 percent of Vietnam’s fertilizer needs.

Laurel highlighted the potential benefits of partnering with Binh Dien, citing their advanced technology and expertise. “We have high expectations following our visit to Binh Dien’s factory,” he said. “Their management and technical team’s expertise is impressive and much needed in the Philippines.”

Laurel suggested that an initial distribution agreement could pave the way for a technology transfer and potential investment in a local manufacturing facility in the Philippines. A partnership could significantly enhance the country’s agricultural capabilities.

“The discussions concluded with optimism for a fruitful partnership, highlighting mutual benefits and the potential for significant advancements in agricultural technologies between the two countries,” the DA said.

The potential partnership will build on the strengthened agricultural ties between the Philippines and Vietnam.