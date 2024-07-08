Celebrating first National Hopia Day

Get ready for a major surprise from Eng Bee Tin! There's an amazing augmented reality (AR) video showcasing a colossal Hopia wandering around SM Mall of Asia (MOA), spreading joy and amazement.

Over the past weekend, social media was abuzz with captivating, larger-than-life images of a giant Hopia atop MOA buildings and mirrored in the glass windows of the SM MOA Arena.

Eng Bee Tin, the premier brand behind hopia’s popularity in the Philippines, is the main proponent of this celebration. Now in its 112th year, Eng Bee Tin has become synonymous with delicious, world-class hopia flavors, cherished by Filipinos globally.

Today, hopia, in all its varieties, stands as a testament to the successful fusion of Chinese and Filipino culinary traditions. It remains a beloved staple in Filipino snacking culture, proudly crafted by Filipinos for Filipinos.

Eng Bee Tin Hopia is not just a snack; it's been a part of Filipino families’ lives for 112 years, evoking memories of laughter, joy, and fun. From July 19-21, 2024, Eng Bee Tin is hosting a three-day event at the MOA Music Hall.