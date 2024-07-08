Cebu Archdiocese opposes divorce bill

As signature campaigns intensify in Cebu's parishes, the Archdiocese of Cebu has voiced opposition to the passage of the absolute divorce bill currently under consideration in the Senate.

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma stressed that divorce would not resolve broken and irreparable marriages. He underscored that the declaration of nullity suffices to address troubled marriages.

"I appeal to all the faithful of the Archdiocese of Cebu to unite in our efforts to express our disapproval of divorce, recognizing the harm it will cause not only to us Catholics but also to our national values," Palma said.

Leading 4.8 million Catholics in the archdiocese covering Cebu province and three highly urbanized cities, Palma warned that divorce could exacerbate issues, especially for children of separated spouses.

"Divorce risks undermining the permanence of marriage, contrary to its true nature. It is incorrect to believe that divorce does not impact anyone; studies indicate that children are most affected by divorce," Palma reiterated.

The signature campaign in Cebu is set to conclude by 15 July with the collected signatures to be forwarded to the Senate. Palma's letter has been displayed on banners at the entrances of Roman Catholic churches across the province.

The Philippines remains the only country apart from the Vatican City that does not recognize divorce. While the House of Representatives has approved the measure, it awaits deliberation in the Senate.

In a recent survey by the independent pollster Social Weather Stations, half of the respondents support the legalization of divorce. Thirty one percent disagreed with 17 percent undecided.