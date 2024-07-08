Cebu Archdiocese opposes divorce bill

As signature campaign continue to intensify in Cebu's parishes, the Archdiocese of Cebu expressed its opposition on the passage of the absolute divorce bill now pending in the Senate.

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma said divorce will not solve broken and irreparable marriages.

He stressed that the declaration of nullity is sufficient in addressing troubled marriages.

"I appeal to all the faithful of the Archdiocese of Cebu to join hands in our effort to make it known that we do not accept divorce due to the damage it will inflict, not only on us Catholics, but on our values as a nation," Palma said.

Palma, who leads 4.8 million Catholics in the archdiocese which covers Cebu province and three highly urbanized cities, said that divorce may bring more harm, particularly to the children of spouses.

"Be aware that divorce will redefine marriage by eliminating permanent character. It is not true that divorce will not harm anyone. Study show that children suffer most in a divorce," Palma reiterated.

The signature campaign in Cebu will end by 15 July 2024 and will sent to the Senate.

Palma's letter was printed on tarpaulins placed on the front gates of Roman Catholic churches in the province.

The Philippines is the only country outside the Vatican that does not acknowledge divorce.

The House of Representatives has approved the measure but still pending in the Senate.