Can Chinese syndicates bring down PAOCC?

The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) reported recently that they were receiving death threats. Although PAOCC spokesperson Winston Casio, in an interview by DZBB, said these could merely be scare tactics, the possibility that they were real threats cannot be discounted. The PAOCC recently conducted highly successful raids of POGO hubs in Bamban, Tarlac and Porac, Pampanga.

The report mentioned that “hundreds of Filipinos and foreign nationals, including Chinese, Malaysians, and Vietnamese,” were “rescued.” Shouldn’t they, or some of them, have been arrested rather than rescued? Were they not, in fact, POGO employees who knew what they were doing and were complicit in the POGO crimes? That is the big question.

PAOCC said they had enough evidence to arrest Bamban Mayor Alice Guo. PAOCC also warned that the POGO syndicate has the power to influence the coming elections. The recent successes of the PAOCC may make them the next target of the Chinese syndicate.

Casio clarified that PAOCC is a civilian agency that conducts intelligence investigations and is not an armed group, although they have police personnel backing them up. If this is the case, PAOCC may be in danger in future raids where the Chinese may resist arrest. They are known to carry high-powered weapons, and can easily overpower our ill-armed law enforcers.

So far, there have been no known incidents of PAOCC personnel being harmed or killed. The Chinese syndicate will think twice before engaging or buying out PAOCC personnel because they are an elite presidential task force. But they may be in extreme danger.

They work as a Presidential Task Force and in fact act under the authority of PBBM who should make sure they are formally escorted by a well-armed group. Right now, the reports say they are escorted by police elements. Is this an informal arrangement? How heavy is their escort to be able to handle those resisting arrest?

The Chinese POGO syndicate can buy out anyone with the funds from illegal POGO operations. In fact, such bribery is peanuts, a tiny portion of the reported massive illegal POGO income.

If the Chinese syndicate succeeds in neutralizing the PAOCC based either on its inadequate armed escorts or on lucrative bribes this will be a SLAP ON PBBM. Will PBBM permit such an insult, or will he do something about it? If the Chinese syndicate succeeds in neutralizing the PAOCC, they will be virtually untouchable, thus far.

Is the PCG under the

control of the CCC?

Another dangerous area of concern is the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG). Recently, the PCG gave conflicting reports. One said the Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) rescued eight distressed Filipino fishermen at Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough or Panatag Shoal) on 29 June. Another report, also from PCG, said the CCG, in fact, obstructed the PCG from helping the fishermen. Read the report for yourself to judge the situation — https://mb.com.ph/2024/7/1/hopes-up-for-de-escalation-of-tension-in-wps-after-china-s-gesture-in-disputed-shoal.

Are there, in fact, PCG personnel secretly working for the CCG, based on previous “agreements of cooperation?” Is the CCG “training” PCG personnel, perhaps to become spies or secret agents? Has the CCG infiltrated the PCG by putting in their secret agents? PCG personnel were reported in the past to be Chinese “hired” as Philippine Navy recruits. Is the PCG virtually “owned” by the CCG. These are questions which the Senate and the NBI should investigate, if they are not yet infiltrated. Such multiple infiltration of our agencies can form a complex integrated network of secret agents working together.

If this situation is not corrected, China, through the Chinese syndicates, may one day take over our governance using Filipino traitors, and control everything and everyone, the President and the entire nation. The Chinese syndicate aims to enrich Filipino traitors at every level of society and government. We will become a nation of traitors. If we do not strike now, we may never have the opportunity in the future.