Cainta eyes raps vs parents of erring kids

The local government of Cainta, Rizal disclosed on Monday that it will file charges against parents of children caught stealing electrical wires.

Municipal Administrator Keith Nieto said that the move targets parents who are proven to have conspired with their children or aided them in committing the crime.

“We’ve installed more streetlights, but the wires keep getting stolen and sold to junk shops. By the time we catch them, they’re minors and can’t be jailed,” Nieto said in a statement.

He also expressed concern that children might use their age as an excuse for repeated offenses.

“What if this becomes their go-to alibi?” he said, as he also revealed that he has directed the legal team to file charges against the parents.

“Starting 9 July, we will press criminal charges against parents found to be accomplices. They will also lose any benefits they receive from the local government,” Nieto said.

He also announced incentives for village watchmen who apprehend these children.