SHOW

BTS’s Jin as new brand ambassador of Paris Jewelry Brand

BTS’s Jin as new brand ambassador of Paris Jewelry Brand

Worldwide handsome is back!

Maison FRED is thrilled to introduce its new Global Brand Ambassador: Jin of the iconic pop group BTS.

As a true symbol of his generation, Jin has made a global impact with his talent and personality, continuing to inspire millions of fans around the world. Considerate and committed, with a perpetual smile and great sense of humor, this eternal lover of life perfectly embodies the spirit of Maison FRED.

Jin's radiant personality and contemporary, casual-chic style resonate with the modernity and individuality of Maison FRED creations. His collaboration with The Sunshine Jeweler promises to shine with a unique sparkle.

logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph