BTS’s Jin as new brand ambassador of Paris Jewelry Brand

Worldwide handsome is back!

Maison FRED is thrilled to introduce its new Global Brand Ambassador: Jin of the iconic pop group BTS.

As a true symbol of his generation, Jin has made a global impact with his talent and personality, continuing to inspire millions of fans around the world. Considerate and committed, with a perpetual smile and great sense of humor, this eternal lover of life perfectly embodies the spirit of Maison FRED.

Jin's radiant personality and contemporary, casual-chic style resonate with the modernity and individuality of Maison FRED creations. His collaboration with The Sunshine Jeweler promises to shine with a unique sparkle.