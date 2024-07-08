Brawler Baclaan says sorry

De La Salle University guard Kean Baclaan apologized for getting involved in an ugly brawl in the La Liga De Muntinlupa Basketball Tournament 2024 recently.

In a social media post, the heady playmaker who used to play for National University said he is sorry for what he did and vows to be better in future games be it as big as the University Athletic Association of the Philippines or mere inter-barangay tournaments.

Baclaan was playing for Barangay Bayanan against Barangay Cupang when tensions flared in the final 1.3 seconds of overtime of Game 1.

Baclaan’s attack of the referee sparked a free-for-all brawl that prompted tournament organizers to forfeit the match and award the win to Barangay Cupang.

“First of all, I would like to apologize to those who supported me. I admit that I need to be a better example but I let my emotions take over,” Baclaan said.

“To my teammates and coach, I’m sorry for not keeping my cool when we need it most. I deeply regret the inconvenience caused by my actions. Moving forward, I will let this experience be a new opportunity to change for the better and grow not only as a player but also as a person.”

The La Liga De Muntinlupa Basketball Tournament also issued a ban on Baclaan along with Ram Panganiban, Alfie Silva and Jayson Tugonon, and coach Hansel Baclaan Malate of Barangay Bayanan.

Baclaan said this event will hopefully help him make better decisions next time.

“I promise that next time, I will be mindful of my actions inside or outside the court. I hope this mistake will not be the basis of my whole character and personality.”