Abra queen is Bb. Pilipinas International 2024

Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc., in its 60th year, has presented the grandest coronation in Philippine pageantry on Sunday evening, 7 July, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. The Diamond Jubilee event featured a grand reunion of the history, legacy and beauty of more than 100 Binibining Pilipinas queens.
The celebration was hosted by Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa, Miss World 2nd Princess Ruffa Gutierrez, Miss Grand International 2016 first runner-up Nicole Cordoves and Miss Universe 2014 semifinalist Mary Jean Lastimosa and with performances from Gary Valenciano, Martin Nievera, TJ Monterde, Maki and SB19.
Reigning Angelica Lopez crowned the 22-year-old event coordinator and host Myrna Esguerra as Bb. Pilipinas International 2024. As an environmental preservation advocate representing Abra, Esguerra was awarded the Best in Swimsuit, Best in Evening Gown, Bb. Urban Smiles and Bb. Philippine Airlines. Wearing a Dulimaman ensemble and a masterpiece by Richard Strandz, Esguerra was named one of the five winners of the national costume competition as well.
Miss Universe 1973 Margie Moran asked Esguerra: “If a time machine brings you back to 1964, 60 years ago when Binibining Pilipinas began… what message would you tell the Filipino women of that time about the women of 2024?”
“I will tell the women of the past that we have achieved our goal, which is to empower women. Standing here, at the age of 17, I started to finance my own studies and help my family financially. I was able to do this by all these women who paved the way to empower us to always reach for our goals, no matter what it is. Because in life, we can always achieve our dreams, as long as we believe we can. And thanks to them all,” Esguerra said.
Anna Lakrini crowned the 26-year-old model Jasmin Bungay as Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2024. Bungay, who represented Pampanga as a model, said she wants to empower Overseas Filipino workers (OFW) through her advocacy.
Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz asked Bungay: “If you were given 30 minutes to talk to the public, what would you talk about?”
“If I were given 30 minutes to talk to the public, I would like to talk about the passing of the SOGIE SC bill. Because, in celebrations such as pageants, this community has contributed so much. And in this regard, we can give back to them by supporting this cause because as an individual, it is our responsibility that we ensure that everyone is treated equally despite their SOGIE,” Bungay said.
A cash prize of P400,000, the largest cash prize in the pageant’s history, will be given to Esguerra and Bungay as a winner of the pageant’s 60th edition. Designed by Filipino jewelry maker Manny Halasan, the competition featured the debut of the new crowns. Manila’s Roselyn Evardo was awarded as Binibini Congeniality and Rizal’s Maria Flordeliz Mabao as Binibini Photogenic.
The 19-year-old student Christal Dela Cruz, who loves outdoor activities, was named 1st runner-up. Dela Cruz, who represented Zambales, was named Bb. Cream Silk, Bb. Pizza Hut, Bb. Ever Bilena and Bb. Beautederm. She wants to create a space for persons with disability (PWD) without prejudice and to be given an equal opportunity.
Pageant judge Miss International 2023 Andrea Rubio asked Dela Cruz: “In an ever-changing world, what is one thing you wish will stay the same and why?”
“It would be being empathetic with one another. Because if we have empathy, nothing bad will happen; adversities, we’ll never face. Because kindness will always stay true, and that is something we need to do, that is something we need — to always have the heart for everyone,” said Dela Cruz.
The 25-year-old oral health advocate Trisha Martinez emerged as 2nd runner-up. Martinez, who represented Pila, Laguna, is a licensed doctor of dental medicine.
Miss International 2023 Andrea Rubio asked Martinez: “A candidate has to devote joining this competition. How well have you managed your time and balanced your other life duties with the demands of this pageant?”
“I am a licensed dentist. I am also a business owner, and I am also a Binibini for the second time around. And so, as I reclaim my destiny tonight. How I manage my time, I got from my purpose. I got it from my heart. I want to contribute to the 60 amazing glorious years of Binibining Pilipinas, and that’s how I manage my time with the demands of a Binibini. And I am ready. After all, that is the Binibini I aspire to be. With the heart and dignity of the community. Thank you,” Martinez shared.
An all-woman panel served as members of Binibining Pilipinas 2024 board of judges for the first time. They were beauty and wellness entrepreneur, Rhea Tan, volleyball player Fifi Sharma, Binibining Pilipinas executive committee, chairman of the board of judges, Conchitina Sevilla-Bernardo, Miss International 2013 Bea Santiago, Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz, Miss Universe 1973 Margie Moran Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and Miss International 2023 Andrea Rubio from Venezuela.