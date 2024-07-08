Abra queen is Bb. Pilipinas International 2024

Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc., in its 60th year, has presented the grandest coronation in Philippine pageantry on Sunday evening, 7 July, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. The Diamond Jubilee event featured a grand reunion of the history, legacy and beauty of more than 100 Binibining Pilipinas queens.

The celebration was hosted by Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa, Miss World 2nd Princess Ruffa Gutierrez, Miss Grand International 2016 first runner-up Nicole Cordoves and Miss Universe 2014 semifinalist Mary Jean Lastimosa and with performances from Gary Valenciano, Martin Nievera, TJ Monterde, Maki and SB19.

Reigning Angelica Lopez crowned the 22-year-old event coordinator and host Myrna Esguerra as Bb. Pilipinas International 2024. As an environmental preservation advocate representing Abra, Esguerra was awarded the Best in Swimsuit, Best in Evening Gown, Bb. Urban Smiles and Bb. Philippine Airlines. Wearing a Dulimaman ensemble and a masterpiece by Richard Strandz, Esguerra was named one of the five winners of the national costume competition as well.

Miss Universe 1973 Margie Moran asked Esguerra: “If a time machine brings you back to 1964, 60 years ago when Binibining Pilipinas began… what message would you tell the Filipino women of that time about the women of 2024?”

“I will tell the women of the past that we have achieved our goal, which is to empower women. Standing here, at the age of 17, I started to finance my own studies and help my family financially. I was able to do this by all these women who paved the way to empower us to always reach for our goals, no matter what it is. Because in life, we can always achieve our dreams, as long as we believe we can. And thanks to them all,” Esguerra said.

Anna Lakrini crowned the 26-year-old model Jasmin Bungay as Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2024. Bungay, who represented Pampanga as a model, said she wants to empower Overseas Filipino workers (OFW) through her advocacy.