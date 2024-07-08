9 facing Lopez-Cohen slay raps

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Nine individuals, including two former police officers, are facing double murder charges in connection with the killing of pageant contestant Geneva Lopez and her Israeli boyfriend, Yitzhak Cohen, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Monday.

The PNP’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) is preparing to file charges against the suspects before the Tarlac Regional Trial Court. The agency considers the case closed, although authorities are still searching for four additional suspects.

“We are gathering more evidence and statements to solidify the land dispute motive behind the killings,” said CIDG chief Maj. Gen. Leo Francisco during a press conference.

Francisco presented suspects Michael Angelo Guiang and Rommel Abuzo to the media.

“With the Department of Justice’s (DoJ) Department Circular 20, we’ll hold a case conference with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and file double murder charges against Guiang, Abuzo, and others within the next two days,” he said.

According to the police report, Guiang and Abuzo, former Angeles City police officers dismissed for going AWOL (absent without leave) during the pandemic, shot Lopez and Cohen over a land dispute.

A third suspect, Jeffrey Santos, was also arrested in connection with the killings.

Earlier, PNP chief Gen. Rommel Marbil said two more individuals surrendered and provided statements. Police believe a total of seven people were involved, with two still at large.

CIDG sources said they are investigating two or more individuals potentially involved in the land dispute.

On 6 July, the PNP announced that CIDG and Tarlac police recovered Lopez and Cohen’s bodies from a quarry site in Barangay Sta. Lucia, Capas, Tarlac, two weeks after their disappearance on 21 June.