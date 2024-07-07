Yeoh Egwaras: Pageant Provocateur

Here, Egwaras offers a glimpse into the crazy and exciting world of Pinoy pageantry:

Daily TRIBUNE (DT): Duties and responsibilities

YEOH EGWARAS (YE): “Currently besides styling, I am in charge of scheduling training for the girls and also scouting for the next big stars for our pageant camp. We also collaborate with mentors to create new classes and find other speakers and instructors to further help the growth of our girls. This year, we added advocacy building, gender sensitivity and mental health classes in our roster.”

DT: Tools, talent, and expertise to develop the excellence within a contestant and help them win:

YE: “Firstly, a girl has to believe in her own potential and believe in herself. Our job as mentors has always been to help them realize their dreams but teaching them the knowledge and skills that they would need to succeed. And this does not end with the pageant, we want them to be successful in anything they put their mind into.”

DT: How do you determine which pageant you’d encourage a trainee to join?

YE: “Each pageant looks for a certain girl that shares the values of its organization and we try to match that with the girl’s personality. It’s important that the girl is someone who embodies what that pageant believes and stands for.”

DT: What are the fulfillment and satisfaction you get as a pageant mentor?

YE: “The most emotional part of a pageant for me is the opening number when the girls get to say their names and the hometowns they represent. There is power in declaring your name and where you are from. I really get a kick out of those moments.

“Knowing that these girls’ lives will change after that night gives me fulfillment knowing that they will inspire a new generation to believe in themselves and pursue their dreams.”

DT: Recognizing and understanding the strengths of a girl before training.

YE: “It really differs depending on the girls. Sometimes it’s as simple as the way they carry themselves standing in front of us during their initial interview. What we look for is a spark of potential.

“A few months before pageant season starts, we already start interviews and screening for our trainees. We currently offer class for the following: Personality development, Question and Answer, Makeup, Hairstyling, Pasarela, Modelling, Styling, Social Media, and Fitness.

“And we have several speakers for more specific topics. With all these classes, we prepare the girls to be able to stand on their own feet and with our guidance make the best choices for themselves.”

DT: Analysis and Assistance for Closed-Door Interview Attire, Swimsuit/Casual Wear/Active Wear Attire, Evening Gown Attire and National Costume? (For prelims and finals).

YE: “At the start of every pageant season we usually start collaborating with designers who are our partners in this endeavor. We try to match the designer with the girl’s style and personalities.

“We would list down the looks that they need and ask them to sketch for us. I personally would like both of the designer and the candidate’s point of view and personal style shine through with their looks. I would just give recommendations and guide them when needed.”

“Our makeup team would then collaborate with us also to decide the girl’s final looks.”

DT: As you mentor the contestants, what are your greatest self-discovery and personal growth that come from working with and training them?

YE: “I realized that by following my passion I am able to make other people’s dreams come true. There are not a lot of jobs that allow you to do that.

“When I helped style two Miss Universe winners, I remembered watching the show when I was a kid and thinking, ‘That looks like so much fun. How can I be part of that?’ and now, here I am doing just that.”