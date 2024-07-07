XFORCE IS UPON US: Mitsubishi’s newest compact SUV takes us by storm

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC) has unveiled the All-New XForce to the public last 5 July at SM Aura, Taguig.

This compact SUV with the tagline “Be The Force” is a groundbreaking addition to MMPC’s lineup that sets new standards in design, comfort and technology. The much-anticipated X-Force is now available for pre-booking with exclusive promotional offer.

Pre-book has actually started last 28 June as interested buyers trooped to MMPC’s dealerships nationwide.

In fact, lucky early-comers who had reserved, purchased and received their units within the period of 5-31 July, stand to receive exclusive items like Apple Watch with XForce strap, XForce jacket and complimentary VIP access to test drive tours and other activities.

MMPC held a public display for three days so customers can experience first-hand its exceptional comfort, technology and performance through the test drive activity.