XFORCE IS UPON US: Mitsubishi’s newest compact SUV takes us by storm

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC) has unveiled the All-New XForce to the public last 5 July at SM Aura, Taguig.
This compact SUV with the tagline “Be The Force” is a groundbreaking addition to MMPC’s lineup that sets new standards in design, comfort and technology. The much-anticipated X-Force is now available for pre-booking with exclusive promotional offer.
Pre-book has actually started last 28 June as interested buyers trooped to MMPC’s dealerships nationwide.
In fact, lucky early-comers who had reserved, purchased and received their units within the period of 5-31 July, stand to receive exclusive items like Apple Watch with XForce strap, XForce jacket and complimentary VIP access to test drive tours and other activities.
MMPC held a public display for three days so customers can experience first-hand its exceptional comfort, technology and performance through the test drive activity.
An exclusive discount of P10,000 was given to customers who will reserve during the public display event.
The All-New Mitsubishi XForce is expected to be a game-changer in the segment with its stylish yet powerful exterior, combining sleek lines and a solid design with the confidence and practicality of an SUV.
It offers exceptional driving capability with multiple selectable drive modes, ensuring stability and control in various conditions.
Inside, the XForce boasts a Dynamic Sound Yamaha Premium, delivering high-quality audio for an enjoyable listening experience, making its cabin a more exciting and comfortable space.
The All-New Mitsubishi XForce is competitively priced to provide exceptional value. The XForce GLS CVT is offered at P1.367 million, while the GT CVT is priced at P1.581 million.
For more information on the All-New Mitsubishi XForce, you may visit its official webpage at https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com.ph/cars/xforce.