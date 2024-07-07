Thunderbelles eye Gagate as top pick

Fresh talents eager to showcase their wares on the professional ranks gather for a historic night in the first-ever Premier Volleyball League Rookie Draft today at the Novotel in Quezon City.

Struggling teams will get a chance to boost their rosters with youngbloods who have the potential to become future stars in the country’s first and only women’s pro volleyball league.

Zus Coffee, formerly Strong Group Athletics, takes the honor of selecting first in the talent-rich pool of 47 aspirants, all hoping to secure spots among the 12 participating clubs.

Barring any change of heart, the Thunderbelles are expected to name De La Salle University product and Alas Pilipinas mainstay Thea Gagate as the first overall pick in the groundbreaking event which promises to add excitement and color to the mid-season import-laden Reinforced Conference unwrapping on 16 July.

Zus Coffee head coach Jerry Yee during the two-day Draft Combine held a couple of weeks back has already confirmed the club’s decision to select the Lady Spikers middle blocker in hopes of turning the team’s fortunes around following a winless maiden campaign in the All-Filipino Conference.

“We all agreed on the first name we wanted… which is Thea,” Yee said.

Gagate was instrumental in helping La Salle cop the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) crown last year and her imposing presence at the frontline powered the national team to a historic bronze medal finish in the AVC Challenge Cup last May.

“It’s a consensus who among the aspirants will be the no. 1 (pick). You really need that height and mobility,” added Yee, who was the former coach of the rebuilding squad’s sister team Farm Fresh.

Capital1 drew the second overall selection in the Draft lottery.

Finishing second to the last with just one win during their league debut, Solar Spikers mentor Roger Gorayeb is leaning towards choosing a reliable winger.

And projected No. 2 pick Leila Cruz could potentially fit the bill.

“My priority is to get a hitter since I already have a reliable veteran setter in Iris (Tolenada). I want to get someone who will be able to contribute to the team right away. Someone who will be in my first six,” Gorayeb said.

Galeries Tower holds the No. 3 followed by Farm Fresh.

“We’re looking for a middle player because we just lost one. We also need an outside spiker and a third setter since we only have two,” Highrisers assistant coach Godfrey Okumu said.

The Foxies have their eyes on Gagate or Cruz if ever they remain available.

“To be honest, we’re in a tough spot but we’re very grateful for the fourth pick. Honestly, we are also quite confused right now given the pool of talents available. We will discuss it further with upper management,” Farm Fresh team manager Kiara Cruz said.

Nxled will get the fifth pick overall followed by Akari, Cignal, PLDT, Chery Tiggo, Petro Gazz, Choco Mucho and Creamline.

The second round will have Zus Coffee taking the first pick followed by Capital1, Galeries Tower and Farm Fresh based on the reverse final standing of the previous conference where the worst team chooses first and the champion selects last.