The real McCoy

I personally support the President for standing firm in defending our sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea (WPS). It is a step in the right direction considering that it is part of our exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and therefore should be reserved for Filipinos.

Article 56 of UNCLOS defines parameters for establishing a nation’s EEZ, which extends 200 nautical miles from its coastline, which in our case uses the baseline method. Under said provision, we have sovereign rights for exploration, conservation, resource exploitation and even resource management of both living and non-living natural resources in the WPS. In simplest terms, it means our local fishermen should be allowed to fish in said territory unhampered and without fear of being hit by water cannons.

This is why it would not make any sense if we keep on tolerating China’s aggressive behavior, fearing that antagonizing it might ignite a possible war.

Those who push for such a narrative either don’t know any better or are simply pandering to those opposed to the administration for political gains.

Honestly, I don’t trust China. Just too many red flags. Whether or not you pivot towards them won’t matter as it is obviously determined to bully its way to expanding its territory.

Besides, wars are too expensive. There’s too much human and economic costs attached to it. Just because China increases its military presence or imposes far more aggressive maneuverings doesn’t mean it is committed to going to war against us. It’s not that easy.

This is why I don’t buy Senator Imee Marcos’ missile attack claim. Our conflict with China is not necessarily deeply-rooted just like that in the Middle East relative to Israel. So going to war is something not immediately on the table.

At the end of the day, China is merely flexing its muscles. Why? Because we are finally asserting our claims and in so doing is pivoting to the US, its allies and our ASEAN friends. This threatens China to a certain extent.

But this is how we should do it. Being a small country, the only way we can compete is when we solidify our regional block, making sure that we and the rest of the ASEAN are on the same page and convincing them to momentarily set aside our differences and make a united stand against a superpower. There’s a reason why we have the European Union. It is not just for economic convenience but a way to empower smaller states to protect their collective interests.

Of course, it also helps if we ask assistance from another superpower like the US and its allies. But more than providing access to our bases and expanding our military exercises, we should also hold them accountable by asking them to consistently conduct a joint patrol with us in the South China Sea and not only as a reactionary measure.

I like the fact that BBM, at least with respect to this issue, is proving to be the real McCoy. He seems to have found a perfect balance between pursuing an independent foreign policy on the one hand and pursuing our territorial claim on the other.

Hopefully, he can keep on doing this while exerting effort to diffuse tension in the WPS. Just because we assert our right doesn’t mean China is no longer a friend. Vietnam has been adamant about its claims in the South China Sea. Yet, it has remained China’s major trading partner in the region.