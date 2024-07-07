Ternocon 2025 commences with first mentoring workshop

The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) and Bench/Suyen Corporation continue their mission of promoting the iconic Philippine dress with Ternocon, a terno-making convention and contest, which commenced another cycle with their first mentoring workshop for the finalists from 17 to 22 June at the Training Center of the Baguio Country Club in Baguio City.

The fourth edition of Ternocon again features the balintawak but the emphasis focuses on and draws inspiration from the works of the 20th-century Philippine visual arts, which aims to build an organization that advances modern art in the Philippines.

Selected from 82 applications, the 12 finalists and two semi-finalists are Windell B. Madis, Geomarie Hernandez, Johnoel Marin, Patrick Lazol, Jericho Gonzales, Irene Subang, Bryan Peralta, Peter Gagula, Ramonito Silva, Lexter Badana, Jared Palmejar, Xioti Chiu, Monina Gatan, and Jema Gamer who come from Ilocos Norte, La Union, Tarlac, Batangas, Capiz, Silay, Iloilo, South Cotabato, Davao, Makati, Taguig, Quezon City, and Manila.

Prior to the selection, all applicants attended two-day Zoom lectures last 9 and 11 April, conducted by fashion, design and art experts including Mark Lewis Lim Higgins, Victoria “Boots” Herrera and Gino Gonzales.

To help the finalists achieve the competition goals, some of the country’s experts in design will mentor and guide them, led by Ternocon’s chief mentor since 2018, Inno Sotto, along with Ezra Santos, Lulu Tan Gan, Rhett Eala, Ternocon’s founding artistic director Gino Gonzales and present artistic director Ricardo Eric Cruz.