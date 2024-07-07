SM malls boost OTOP, MSMEs

The weeklong 2024 Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Bagong Pilipinas National Food Fair (NFF) ended yesterday at the Megatrade Hall of SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City with a resounding success for some 230 participating exhibitors.

The annual event once more offered small food processors from all over the country the best venue to showcase and sell their delicious and nutritious products. Even better, NFF’s participating micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) expect to have an extended exposure of their products with the DTI forging on 1 July an agreement with SM Supermalls, operator and developer of SM malls, to provide prime mall space for MSMEs in 83 SM malls nationwide. DTI and SM Prime Holdings, the holding company of the SM Group of Companies, also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost business continuity planning.

“This aligns with the OTOP (One Town, One Product) Philippines program of DTI, giving MSMEs a boost in competitiveness through market access and product promotion, SM Prime and SM Supermalls said in a statement.

DTI Secretary Alfredo Pascual described the MoU he signed with SM Prime Holdings chairman Hans T. Sy and the memorandum of agreement he signed with SM Supermalls president Steven Tan as major steps the agency took for MSMEs.

It will ensure small businesses thrive in SM malls, the secretary said in a Facebook post.

The deal is also expected to expand the OTOP initiative.

“This will give local MSMEs affordable space in 83 malls to showcase their unique products. Together, we are building stronger businesses and a brighter future!” added Pascual.

The DTI’s Bureau of Market Development, Promotions and OTOP, in partnership with the regional offices, organizes the NFF.

The trade fair showcased a wide array of food products from the various regions in the Philippines featuring top-notch food items with competitive packaging.

Additionally, a total of 34 food MSMEs from the National Capital Regional Office were among the 230 exhibitors which showcased their best of the best products.