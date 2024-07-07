‘Promdi’ Meldy took care of nation’s soul, says BBM

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has attributed the lasting impact of his mother, former First Lady Imelda Marcos, to her unwavering determination and drive to serve the Filipino people.

In his latest vlog, “BBM Vlog 261: Mama Meldy,” released on his YouTube channel on Sunday, Marcos Jr. reflected on his mother’s contributions as she celebrated her 95th birthday.

“My mother always tells the story that when my father was newly inaugurated as president, she asked him, ‘Okay, you are now the president. I am the First Lady, what is my job? What is my role?’” Marcos recounted.

“My father replied, ‘I will take care of the body of the nation. You must take care of its soul.’” The President emphasized that this conversation set the foundation for his mother’s significant role in advancing Filipino healthcare and the arts.

Imelda Marcos was instrumental in establishing several specialized institutions, including the National Kidney Center, the National Children’s Hospital, the Heart Center of the Philippines, and the Lung Center of the Philippines.

“For everyone, during the past three years, we have felt her specialty hospitals. Her specialty hospitals — the kidney center, the heart center, the children’s hospital, all of them — they have been revived,” Marcos stated.

“We have seen how effective they are. That is why we are increasing their number now; I am just continuing what my mother started.”

Marcos also highlighted his mother’s dedication to the cultural sector, noting her efforts to establish the Cultural Center of the Philippines and the Folk Arts Theater. These institutions were part of her vision to elevate Filipino artists and showcase their talents to the world.

“She is famous for going to construction sites, bringing a lot of lechon, even at ten in the morning. She would arrive and feed everyone with a lot of lechon. Then she would give a pep talk to the workers. The people were always very happy,” Marcos said.

“I always thought that she was a very determined, very driven person. I didn’t realize that until I took office how determined and how driven you have to be to have achieved as much as she has.”

Mother’s charm

President Marcos candidly admitted that he has not inherited his mother’s charm and her effortless way of connecting with people. He praised her unique ability to engage with individuals from all walks of life, regardless of their status.

“She does not know how to fight. I don’t know how she does it. My mother does not get angry. And she does not argue with anyone,” Marcos Jr. said. “You must understand that my mother is really a provincial girl. She’s really ‘promdi’ (from the province) and proud of it. That is her charm. She never lost her simplicity.”

He further admired her inclusive approach, noting how she treats everyone equally, whether they are billionaires, kings, politicians, or ordinary people. “I still haven’t mastered that skill; she is still the master,” the president acknowledged.