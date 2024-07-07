Porac pushes joint POGO resort search

Porac, Pampanga — Porac Mayor Jaime Capil is calling for a joint inspection of a property in Barangay Siñura suspected of being a posh resort for Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs).

Capil said a Joint Inspection Team (JIT) previously visited the site on 20 June 2024, following an order from Pampanga Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda to crack down on illegal POGO operations in the province.

The JIT, accompanied by barangay officials, was denied entry to the residence located on Daisy Street, Purok 6, Barangay Siñura, citing the lack of a search warrant. The property caretaker, Daniel Salcodo, reportedly acted on the advice of lawyer Toni Co.

Capil subsequently sought assistance from Porac PNP officer-in-charge PCpt. John Paul M. Zapanta to verify suspected POGO activities in the area.

On 6 July, armed with a search warrant, PNP officers along with representatives from the provincial government entered the premises and discovered an underground firing range.

According to Capil, the property was initially owned by an American national before being sold to RMM Corporation and eventually to Chinese nationals.

The governor — in a Facebook post — said the construction lacked both a building permit from his office and clearance from the barangay.

It added that the raid also resulted in the apprehension of two unidentified individuals believed to be owners of Whirlwind Corporation, reportedly linked to Lucky South 99, a suspected POGO operation.