Phl U17 cagers finish last

Gilas Pilipinas Youth suffered a 53-115 beating at the hands of Australia for a last-place finish in the FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup Sunday at the Ahmet Comert Sports Hall in Istanbul.

The Filipinos ended their campaign without a single win as the country fell to its worst finish in the tournament.

Gilas Youth landed at the bottom of the 16-nation field with all of its losses coming off blowouts.

Dash Daniels led the Crocs with 28 points while Nash Walker scored 18 markers for the Australians.

Edryn Morales led the Philippines with 17 points and nine rebounds in a losing effort for Gilas Youth.

The Philippines also got clobbered by Lithuania (48-107), Spain (34-96), Puerto Rico (53-98), United States (45-141), and China (66-85).

Gilas Youth’s best finish in the tournament was in 13th place in the 2018 Argentina edition when it recorded a 2-5 win-loss slate behind current Gilas players Kai Sotto and Carl Tamayo.