PAF’s Pitch Black team arrives in Australia

The first batch from the Philippine Air Force (PAF) contingent, participating in this year’s Aussie-led Pitch Black Exercise, arrived in Darwin, Australia on Sunday.

Col. Ma. Consuelo Nunag-Castillo, Air Force spokesperson, said the Filipino contingent was ferried from the Philippines to Darwin by a Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) KC-30 aircraft.

“The crucial equipment and operational cargo were transported by the RAAF C-130 and PAF C-295 aircraft, ensuring the seamless arrival of all necessary assets for the exercise,” she said.

“The main contingent will fly to Darwin a few days from now, prior to the official start of the exercise,” she added.

Dubbed “Pitch Black 2024,” Castillo said air forces from a total of 20 participating countries, including the Philippines, are set to train side-by-side in a major biennial Australian and International military exercise, renowned for its large-scale, multi-national force employment.

“The three-week exercise, scheduled to commence on 12 July and conclude on 2 August 2024, will incorporate a wide range of tactical flying and large-scale operational collective training activities,” Castillo said.

This military exercise highlights the ‘Offensive Counter Air and Air Interdiction’ operations in a multi-national coalition environment.

In its first participation in the Pitch Black Exercise, PAF will showcase the capabilities of the country’s FA-50 fighter jets.