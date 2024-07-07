Over 7K Filipinos run for West Phl Sea

Supporting the country’s strong assertion of sovereign rights over its exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea, at least 7,000 Filipinos joined a fun run event for the West Philippine Sea on Sunday.

The Philippine Coast Guard, in close coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police, organized the event dubbed “Takbo para sa West Philippine Sea” with an aim to boost the morale of those uniformed personnel guarding the area amid the Chinese increasing aggressions.

Commodore Jay Tarriela, PCG spokesperson for the WPS, said the fun run event was set in phases to be conducted in the country’s three island groups—Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, with the first leg held in Pasay City.

The next leg will be held in Cebu City on 4 August, followed by a third leg to be hosted by Cagayan de Oro City on 8 September.

Tarriela said a good number of local government units have also expressed interest in hosting the ‘run for WPS’

“Our intention for this activity is to raise awareness. Palaganapin natin lalo ang ginagawang effort ng national government sa pagtindig sa laban natin sa West Philippine Sea (Let’s us further promote the national government’s efforts to stand our fight for the West Philippine Sea),” Tarriela told reporters when asked about the significance of the activity.

Senate Majority Floor Francis Tolentino, who chairs the Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones, participated in the event as he called on the Filipinos to stand united with the government in asserting the country’s sovereignty over the WPS.

“Our soldiers and uniformed personnel are encouraged by the fact that many Filipinos are looking for ways to support our fight in the West Philippine Sea,” he said in an ambush interview shortly after finishing the run.

Tolentino said the members of both Congress have committed to supporting the country’s efforts to protect and defend the WPS against any foreign aggressor.

“We’ll try to make some incremental increases to respond to the current needs of the Philippine Coast Guard, as well as the Armed Forces of the Philippines,” he said.

Tarriela said the PCG is planning to request funding support for the creation of a National Research Fleet, which would allow the country to expand its marine research program, to be led by scientists from the University of the Philippines Marine Science Institute (UPMSI).

“It's about time that we support our marine scientists… This will allow us to conduct comprehensive scientific research in order to guide our position on this issue,” he stressed.

China repeatedly obstructed and intimidated the Filipino scientists conducting marine research at the Escoda Shoal, which was located 139 kilometers (75 nautical miles) from the coast of Palawan province.

During the country’s scientific activity last month, Beijing’s People’s Liberation Army-Navy (PLAN) deployed a hovercraft after it broadcasted its intention to conduct amphibious drills in the area.

A China Coast Guard vessel also performed “dangerous maneuvers” and “blew horns” as the Filipino marine research team sailed toward the PCG’s first 97-meter multi-role response vessel, BRP Teresa Magbanua, anchored in the Philippine waters.

The PLAN assets were monitored 15 to 20 nautical miles from the location of the Filipino scientists.