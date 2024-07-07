OH MY, OMODA: Dubbed as the ‘e-future ranger,’ the EV 5 takes centerstage

Omoda and Jaecoo showed the stylish and new Omoda 5 and Omoda 5 EV off during its Media and Influencer Fashion Night 2024 event at the Revel at the Palace in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig last 28 June.

Omoda and Jaecoo Motor Philippines Inc. country director Marco Chen said the latest release from the Chinese brand would attract the Filipino market with its modern look.

“In addition to establishing our presence in the market, our initial showcases in the Philippines are a testament to Omoda and Jaecoo’s commitment to constructing a comprehensive brand-product-service ecosystem to meet the automotive needs of Filipino consumers,” Chen said.

“We are thrilled to bring to the Philippines not only the Omoda cars that are bound to address the automotive needs of Filipinos, but also the culture and philosophy that serve as the foundation of the Omoda brand.”

The Omoda 5 EV, known as “The E-Future Ranger,” offers advanced technology and numerous features.

It has a battery capacity of 61kWh and 430km WLTP or 505km NEDC range.

The vehicle supports DC fast charging, going from 30 percent to 80 percent in just 28 minutes.