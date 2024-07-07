Navotas City provides work opportunities

The local government of Navotas City has launched recently two programs offering work experience and alternative livelihood opportunities for residents.

In a statement, the Navotas local government unit (LGU) disclosed that it has unveiled the the Navotas Government Apprenticeship Program (NGAP) and the OFW Emergency Employment Program.

The NGAP welcomed 22 beneficiaries, including 20 college graduates and two senior high school graduates, who will serve in various city government departments from 2 July to 29 November 2024.

It targets Navoteño residents aged 18-35 who have completed a 2- or 4-year college degree or the K-12 curriculum.

Meantime, a total of 24 Navoteños enrolled in the OFW Emergency Employment Program which caters to former overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) aged 20-55 who were repatriated and haven’t renewed their contracts abroad since 2022.

“Public service is a noble calling, and I’m grateful to everyone who answers it,” said Mayor John Rey Tiangco. “Our apprentices and returning OFWs bring fresh perspectives and invaluable experience to our city government. I’m glad to see them join us through these programs.”

“Navotas believes in the power of opportunity. By investing in our youth and supporting our returning OFWs, we not only provide them with a means to earn but also harness their potential to contribute to the city’s growth and stability,” he added.