Nanay Cely: Cook of local dishes and sculptor Luis Ac-ac’s success

Great cook

While her husband is exceptional in his craft, Nanay Cely is also good in a different craft — the culinary art — minus the flamboyant presentation, the beloved lutong bahay or home cooking. A cook extraordinaire, she can be considered a culture bearer of Paeteño and Lagunense cuisines.

One of her specialties is the quintessential fiesta dish, menudo, which she often serves to their family’s guests. Her mixture of pork, vegetables and other ingredients is delectable, evoking a sense of nostalgia. This menudo is also a perfect filling for pan de sal during breakfast or any time of the day.

Another specialty is the minanok, a Paete dish made from grilled eggplant and coconut milk extracted from grilled coconut shreds. As simple as it may look, this dish is marked by its smokiness and delightful flavor.

It can be consumed as is, without chopped onions, which were later introduced. No one can explain why it was called as such but it is possible that a chicken dish of similar preparation and cooking process existed before.

As the Laguna de Bay teems with freshwater shrimp, Cely also cooks a dish made from this called ginataang hipon. Small freshwater shrimps, called dumalagang hipon, are cooked using coconut milk, ginger and pineapple bits or kamias (bilimbi). A smaller type of shrimp, called yapyap, is also used for this dish.

Another dish using shrimp is the ginisang alamang na gaspang, a viand composed also of sliced eggplant and tomatoes. This is always partnered with any sinigang dish, instead of just using fish sauce, which is something different.

Apart from these, Cely also cooks many other dishes such as the sweet and tangy pininyahang manok, made from chicken, pineapple bits and coconut milk.