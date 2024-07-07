More Phl-Thai navy engagements seen

The Department of National Defense (DND) said on Sunday that after 75 years of bilateral diplomatic ties, the Philippines and Thailand have decided to step up their navy-to-navy exchanges.

DND spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said Philippine Defense Undersecretary Angelito De Leon met with Royal Thai Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Adoong Pan-Iam along with his delegation at the DND headquarters.

The two sides discussed the importance of sustaining defense partnership and a shared vision of peace and security in the region.

“Both officials agreed to increase navy-to-navy engagements through established dialogue mechanisms,” Andolong noted. De Leon briefed Adoong on the country’s implementation of the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept.

Thailand is one of the country’s prospective partners in developing the Philippines’ self-reliant defense posture.

For his part, Adoong shared Thailand’s best practices in manufacturing its own ammunition, weapons, missiles, and military naval assets, particularly its offshore patrol vessels, as well as spare parts for its frigates.

He, likewise, conveyed Thailand’s willingness to support Philippine defense industries, through an enhanced partnership and collaboration between both nations.

De Leon said the Philippines is eyeing other possible areas of cooperation, including linkages with tech and systems developers to jointly enhance cybersecurity with Thailand, citing the implementation of the 2021 memorandum of understanding on Logistics and Defense Industry Cooperation.