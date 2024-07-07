Million Trees Challenge makes history

The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) and the Million Trees Foundation Incorporated (MTFI) achieved a historic milestone during their joint recognition and pledging session in Quezon City.

They secured the largest single commitment to the Annual Million Trees Challenge (AMTC), a public-private initiative aimed at supporting MWSS and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in rehabilitating critical watersheds through reforestation and tree-growing activities coordinated by MTFI.

MTFI president and executive director Melandrew T. Velasco highlighted the significance of the AMTC's consistent success in meeting its annual target of planting one million trees. He noted that this success led to the establishment of the Million Trees Foundation in 2021 and the ambitious goal of planting an additional 10M trees by 2030.

The event, held at the MWSS Complex on 1 July, coincided with the Philippine Environment Month and featured awards presented to stakeholders and partners.

Ramon S. Ang, chairman and CEO of San Miguel Corporation, was honored as the "Champion of Nature," while the "Nature Heroes" award went to Maynilad Water Services Inc., Manila Water Company Inc. and Grundfos Philippines.

Australia-based QBE Group Shared Services Inc. and Sta. Clara International Corporation were recognized under the "Eco Guardians" category.

MWSS Administrator Leonor Cleofas underscored the event's significance in addressing the critical need to preserve natural resources for future generations, aligning with AMTC's mission.

During the pledging session, a record-breaking 2.7 million trees were committed to be planted, marking the largest pledge in AMTC's history and doubling last year's pledge of 1.36 million trees.

Furthermore, AMTC recognized partners and stakeholders with the "Champion of Trees" award for planting 25,000 trees or more in 2023.

Recipients included DENR 4A, Maynilad Water Services Inc., Laguna Lake Development Authority, World Wide Fund for Nature PH, Manila Water Company Inc., National Power Corporation, MWSS CO, Luzon Water Development Corporation, Professional Regulation Commission, LGU of General Nakar, DENR R3, ABS-CBN Foundation Inc., MWSS RO and DENR NCR.