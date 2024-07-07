Megawide foundation gives Ateneo scholars stipend

Five scholars taking up Bachelor of Science in Business Management or Management Engineering at the Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) are getting monthly stipend from Megawide Corporate Foundation Inc. (MCFI) until they graduate.

ADMU and the corporate social responsibility arm of engineering and infrastructure conglomerate Megawide Construction Corporation (Megawide) have agreed to the provision of the scholarship allowance under a memorandum of agreement their officials recently signed. The grant is also part of the MCFI’s Megaworld Scholarship Program intended to help partially cover ADMU scholars’ education-related expenses.

MCFI’s executive director Tata Saavedra shared that the conglomerate is a proponent for radical changes and the foundation endeavors to apply similar methods in a constructive manner by creating extra meaningful changes to the communities — starting with the local education sector — through the foundation’s social pillar.

“More than just constructing and creating infrastructure, Megawide would like to make lasting impressions on our educational system,” Saavedra says. “For us, it’s not just about the financial support — our goal is to provide a holistic personal development, starting from quality education and values formation to deserving students, to help build the building blocks of a strong society.”

MCFI consultant Atty. Mia Castro says ADMU and Megawide share the same value of excellence.

“We are certain that our support for the JGSOM (John Gokongwei School of Management) scholars will bear much fruit, as we mold future leaders whom we can work alongside to realize our quest for a First-World Philippines,” says Castro.

“You need to have people who have empathy, who can reach out to those who are in need. We felt the ‘heart’ and sincerity of MCFI for our management scholars, that is why we engaged with them for this undertaking,” says ADMU vice president for higher education Dr. Maria Luz Vilches.

In his address, ADMU Office of Administration director Dr. Jose Maria Tirol thanked MCFI for the scholars’ allowances.

“Any support really helps. It helps them go to school, pay for books, look for food, and helps them study more,” says Tirol.