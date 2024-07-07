Marcos revokes NDCP grads eligibility for CES ranks

National Defense College of the Philippines (NDCP) graduates no longer have eligibility for and ranks as career executive service (CES) officers, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said.

Based on Executive Order (EO) No. 63 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin by the authority of the President, Marcos accepted the recommendation of the Career Executive Service Board to revoke an earlier policy that granted CES eligibility and rank to NDCP graduates of its Master in National Security Administration program.

Bersamin signed the document EO No. 63 last 2 July but Malacañang only released a copy of the said EO to the public over the weekend.

In the document, Marcos declared the 1981-issued EO 696, 1982-issued EO 771, and 2021-issued EO 145 policies null and void due to the need to "synchronize the standards and procedures for the conferment of CES rank."

“As may be necessary, the CESB, in coordination with concerned government agencies, shall formulate and issue guidelines for the effective implementation of this order,” he said in the issuance dated 2 July.

According to the Constitution, appointments to the civil service may only be made on the basis of merit and suitability, to the extent that this is practical, with the exception of jobs that are highly technical, predominantly confidential, or that influence policy.

The President also appoints candidates for the following executive positions: undersecretary, assistant secretary, department service chief, regional director, assistant regional director, bureau director, and other executive positions of comparable status.

Graduates of the NDCP MNSA program who are appointed to CES positions are awarded CES rank corresponding with their positions prior to the issue of the EO, provided they meet the standards that the CESB will specify and enforce.