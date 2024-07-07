Mandaue mayor shuns suspension rumors

Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes on Sunday shrugged off the spreading rumors that he may be facing preventive suspension over the issue of the cutting of mangrove trees in Barangay Paknaan.

Cortes stressed that should the suspension rumors push through, he will gladly accept it as he said that it was part of his job to protecting the lives of his fellow Mandauehanons and the properties and interests of Mandaue.

“Whether or not there are politicians behind the move, I am not afraid of suspension because, as I have said, this is not a corruption case. Is it wrong for a mayor to defend and stand up for the interests of the people and the city?” Cortes said.

Earlier, social media postings in Mandaue suggest that the Ombudsman may issue a suspension order either in July or August following a complaint filed by a certain Maria Priscilla Melendres.

The complaint alleged that a November 2022 project in Paknaan, Mandaue City was implemented to mitigate severe flooding that affected several barangays in the city which involved cutting of mangrove trees, aimed to establish an emergency relief center in Sitio Pagatpatan in Paknaan.

Cortes said the creation of the relief channel was a lawful response to the state of calamity, intended to prevent future flooding, citing the incident of flooding in September 2022 where it affected 14 barangays after the Butuanon River overflowed.

Melendres’ alleged that Cortes and other city officials of violating Section 3 of Republic Act 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

A separate case for oppression, gross misconduct in office, and grave abuse of authority was filed by Melendres with the Office of the President.

Cortes and city officials maintain their actions were lawful and in response to a declared state of calamity, intended to prevent future flooding and protect Mandaue residents.