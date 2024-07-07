Malasakit Center saves a boy’s life

Baisaman Madale leads a life of simplicity and devotion in Barangay 648, Quiapo, Manila. As a Muslim grandmother to young Abdul Jalil Madale Lorioda, her days revolve around family and faith. Their journey with the Malasakit Center began when Abdul Jalil was diagnosed with a heart defect at a young age, a revelation that brought fear and uncertainty.

"When he was still small, a baby, they found a hole in his heart," Baisaman explained, her voice steady yet filled with concern.

Doctors advised that surgery was necessary, a daunting prospect due to the steep medical expenses. Seeking assistance, the Madale family turned to Senator Bong Go and the Malasakit Center at the National Children’s Hospital in Quezon City. There, they received a crucial guarantee letter that covered the cost of Abdul Jalil's surgery.

"The guarantee letter was a big help... It was the Malasakit Center that really assisted us," Baisaman reflected, her gratitude palpable.

Beyond financial aid, it was a lifeline that allowed Abdul Jalil to undergo surgery without adding to the family's financial burden. For Baisaman, this support underscored the genuine care embedded within the initiative.

"His compassion and service to people are truly genuine. We deeply feel that," she shared about Senator Go.

Malasakit Centers, co-organized by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Health, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, serve as one-stop shops to help impoverished patients reduce their hospital costs.

Last 5 July, Go reinforced his commitment to inclusive development during his visit to Iba, Zambales where he provided vital assistance to over a thousand residents across various sectors, emphasizing support for marginalized Filipinos and economic inclusivity.

"I am grateful to all of you. I am not a politician. I will just work for my fellow Filipinos. Wherever you are in the Philippines, I will come to you," Go assured.

Recognizing diverse community needs, Go said, "I want to greet our solo parents, persons with disabilities, TODA presidents, coordinators, barangay health workers, and nutrition scholars. As your senator, I will strive to create initiatives and laws that help the poor."

During the event, nearly 2,000 residents received aid, including food packs, meals, vitamins, face masks, shirts and sports equipment. Selected beneficiaries also received bicycles, watches, shoes and mobile phones.

Through collaboration with local officials like Rep. Bing Maniquiz and Rep. Jay Khonghun, Go ensured financial support for identified beneficiaries, affirming his responsiveness to local needs.

Mayor Irenea Maniquiz Binan praised Go for his role in funding developmental projects, saying, "Senator Bong Go is the only one who responded and provided what we asked for."

Go also encouraged residents to use services at the Malasakit Centers, emphasizing their role in providing medical assistance.