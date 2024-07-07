Making youth allies during disasters

The Philippines is among the most at risk countries from the impacts of climate change. During disasters, children and the youth, particularly those with disabilities and from indigenous communities, are among the most vulnerable. However, their keen observation and inquiring nature can be harnessed to make them active allies in times of disaster.

It is important to involve children and the youth in disaster preparedness as they can serve as young advocates within their families and communities. This also increases their social responsibility and resilience. By utilizing their knowledge and skills, children and young individuals can contribute to create a safe and resilient environment for their families, even in their own little ways.

The Climate Change Commission firmly believes that children and the youth are more than capable of providing significant contributions to society, and is committed to ensure that no one is left behind, especially in times of disaster.