M-5.0 quake hits Northern Samar

State seismology bureau PHIVOLCS reported that a 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted a municipality in the province of Northern Samar past Sunday midnight.

PHIVOLCS said that the quake occurred at 12:07 a.m. with a depth of 80 kilometers and a location of 12.38°N, 124.60°E, and 010 km N, 13° W of Lope de Vega.

The quake's origin was tectonic, or due to the sudden movement along faults and plate boundaries.

Besides Lope de Vega, Instrumental Intensity IV was recorded in Catarman, Bobon, Mondragon, Palapag, San Roque, Pambujan, San Jose, Rosario, Lavezares, San Isidro, Victoria, Silvino Lobos, and Catubig in Northern Samar, and in the cities of Calbayog and Santa Margarita in Samar.

Meanwhile, Intensity III was reported in Allen, Laoang, Mapanas, Gamay, Lapinig, and Capul in Northern Samar; Arteche, San Policarpo, Dolores, Oras, Can-avid, Taft, San Julian, and Sulat in Eastern Samar; Gandara, Tarangnan, City of Catbalogan, San Jorge, Motiong, Paranas, Pinabacdao, Calbiga, and Villareal in Samar.

Intensity II was recorded in Santa Rita and Basey in Samar; the cities of Borongan, Maydolong, Llorente, and Hernani in Eastern Samar; and the cities of Tacloban, Babatngon, and San Miguel in Leyte.

No damage has been recorded, but the seismology bureau warned of possible aftershocks.