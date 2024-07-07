Lovers dealt 2 gunshots each

The Israel Embassy in the Philippines on Sunday expressed deep sadness over the discovery of the decomposing remains of Filipino beauty pageant contestant Geneva Lopez and her Israeli partner Yitshak Cohen.

In a statement, the embassy also offered condolences to the families of Lopez and Cohen, whose remains were discovered in Barangay Sta. Lucia, Capas, Tarlac.

“The Embassy of Israel in Manila is deeply saddened by the tragic discovery of the cadavers of Israeli citizen Yitshak Cohen and his partner, Geneva Sarita Lopez, in Barangay Sta. Lucia, Capas, Tarlac,” the statement read.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to their families during this incredibly difficult time,” it added.

Authorities on Saturday discovered the decomposing remains of Lopez and Cohen, who have been missing for more than two weeks.

The embassy, likewise, extended “gratitude to the Philippine authorities for their relentless efforts in investigating and locating the couple.”

“We are confident that the authorities will thoroughly investigate this tragic incident and bring those responsible to justice,” it said.

Repatriation

The embassy said it is coordinating with the next of kin of Cohen for the immediate repatriation of his remains to Israel.

“The Embassy is in touch with the Cohen family and is assisting in ensuring the return of Mr. Cohen’s remains to Israel,” it said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of Yitshak Cohen and Geneva Sarita Lopez. May their memories be a blessing,” it added.

On Sunday, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) revealed autopsy results on the bodies of the two victims.

NBI Director Jaime Santiago said Lopez sustained gunshot wounds to her back and thigh, while Cohen was shot in the chest and near the armpit. A slug recovered from Lopez’s body will undergo a ballistics examination.

“Both victims received two gunshot wounds each,” Santiago confirmed.

The Philippine National Police’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) is leading the investigation, with the NBI providing forensic assistance. While DNA testing is ongoing, Santiago expressed a 99 percent certainty the bodies are those of Lopez and Cohen.

The bodies were discovered Saturday in a vacant lot within a quarry site in Barangay Sta. Lucia, Capas, Tarlac. Relatives identified the bodies through clothing and physical markings despite advanced decomposition.

Lopez and Cohen were last seen on 21 June traveling to Capas to view a property for purchase. Their SUV was later found burned on a nearby road with no occupants.

Santiago indicated a possible land dispute as the motive for the killings. Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos confirmed that two police officers who went missing without leave are now in custody as suspects.

“There’s strong evidence against them,” Santiago said.

The remains of Lopez were cremated with her family holding a wake at the Gate of Heaven Memorial Chapel in Minalin, Pampanga. Lopez was supposed to be a contestant of this year’s Mutya ng Pilipinas — Pampanga.