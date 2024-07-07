Local mining firm invests in education

General Santos City — Local mining firm Sagittarius Mines Inc. (SMI) recognized 19 graduating scholars from the Blaan Indigenous Cultural Community of Sbangken and its host barangays in Tampakan, South Cotabato and Kiblawan, Davao del Sur.

The graduates are beneficiaries of SMI’s Social Development and Management Program, which provides financial aid to underprivileged but deserving students. The program aims to increase access to educational opportunities, particularly for indigenous communities.

This year’s graduates join a growing pool of scholarship recipients. In the last academic year alone, SMI supported 1,354 students from elementary, high school, and college levels. Around 390 of these scholars come from areas directly impacted by the Tampakan Copper-Gold Project.

SMI stressed its commitment to community development.

“Since 1997, the company has invested over P1.4 billion in various projects and activities aimed at improving the socio-economic, health, and educational conditions of the communities where the Tampakan Project is located,” the firm said.

With key government approvals and permits secured, SMI anticipates starting construction this year and producing its first copper concentrate by mid-2027.