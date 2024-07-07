Loads of love: Grandmother’s unconditional love for her granddaughter gets blessings from Tzu Chi.

Grandma Nelita, 66, has carried the weight of the world like the mythological Atlas since her granddaughter got paralyzed at age three. An intoxicated aunt threw Irish Orlino out of the window and the injury left her legs and feet inutile.

From Samar province, Irish Orlino was brought and left in the care of her paternal grandmother Nelita who lives in Tandang Sora, Quezon City. In the next five years, Nelita brought her to doctors hoping she could be treated and walk again. But doctors found nine tumors in the girl’s spine instead.

“They told me, we could lose her if they operate on her, so I decided not to push through with the surgery,” Nelita said, according to a Facebook post of the Tzu Chi Medical Foundation Inc., the global humanitarian organization founded by Dharma Master Cheng Yen of Taiwan.

Irish’s parents were both in jail for drug charges so Nelita solely raised Irish, who is now 19.

Irish moves around using her arms and hands, and a broken plastic chair.

Nelita could not afford to send Irish to school. Irish would spend her days doing house chores. She attends Sunday Mass with grandma carrying Irish on her back.

Lately, Nelita’s cataract worsened.

A patient of Tzu Chi Eye Center, the foundation’s hospital providing free cataract surgery and eye consultation, mentioned Irish’s dire condition to volunteer doctors of the hospital.

TCEC volunteers visited Irish and Nelita on 22 June, bringing a 5-kilo sack of rice and food items. Most importantly, they brought a new wheelchair.

Nelita cried upon seeing the gift.

“It is beautiful! I could never afford to buy my granddaughter something like this! You are heaven-sent! I owe you and will remember this for as long as I live!” she said, according to Tzu Chi.

“Grandma will no longer carry me on her back on our way to Church,” Irish added, smiling.

On 28 June, upon the encouragement of Tzu Chi volunteers, Nelita visited the TCEC for a check-up. She was diagnosed with mature cataracts.

TCEC offered her free surgery to restore her eyesight so she could continue to look after her beloved granddaughter for as long as fate allows.