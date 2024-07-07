Lacuna: Manila Zoo stays ‘at home’

The local government of Manila has shunned the proposal of a lawmaker recently to relocate the Manila Zoo from its present location.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna stressed that while she is expressing gratitude for Senator Francis Tolentino’s concern, she is firmly rejecting the idea as she acknowledged ongoing discussions about the zoo’s future, particularly following the passing of Mali, the beloved elephant.

However, Lacuna stressed the city’s commitment to developing a well-defined plan based on scientific expertise, responsible zoo management practices, and respect for the zoo’s historical significance for Manila residents and Filipinos nationwide.

“Manila Zoo is part of Manila’s history. Our history. Our heritage,” Lacuna said. “Relocating the Manila Zoo is farthest from our minds and not among the options we are considering. It will not be the Manila Zoo if it is located anywhere else.”

Lacuna also highlighted the city’s focus on internal improvements as they await the enactment of the New Government Procurement Act and its Implementing Rules and Regulations to guide future plans.

Additionally, Manila intends to assemble a team of experts to conduct research, hold hearings, and solicit stakeholder input.

“We are not even talking about the relocation of the animals and the Masungi Georeserve,” Lacuna clarified. “There could be other options, but Masungi is not on that roadmap.”

Lacuna envisioned a future Manila Zoo comparable to top zoos in Southeast Asia, prioritizing accessibility for Manila residents.

“We want a good study and roadmap done first,” Lacuna concluded.