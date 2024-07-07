La Trinidad barangays now drug-free

LA TRINIDAD, Benguet — The local government here announced on Sunday that all of its 16 barangays have achieved drug-free status this year following the recent designation of Pico and Balili barangays, completing the municipality’s anti-drug efforts.

According to Mayor Romeo Salda, the local government and partner agencies will not rest on their laurels as he stressed that programs and initiatives aimed at maintaining La Trinidad’s drug-free status will continue.

The mayor also disclosed concerning trend in anti-drug operations, as many apprehended individuals are not La Trinidad residents and most suspects came from elsewhere in the country and just conduct transactions within the municipality.

In a separate operation, a joint team from the 1st Kalinga Provincial Mobile Force Company, Tinglayan Municipal Police Station, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Kalinga, and the Kalinga Drug Enforcement Unit conducted a marijuana eradication operation in Barangay Loccong, Tinglayan, Kalinga last 5 to 6 July 2024.